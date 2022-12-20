ABC-7 First Alert: Strong cold front pushes into the Borderland Thursday night

An ABC-7 First Alert is in effect for Thursday night as cold arctic air moves into the region. Two major concerns will be frigid air and gusty east winds.

Wind gusts will increase late in the day dropping temperatures to the teens and 20s overnight, this will create dangerous wind chill temperatures across the Borderland. Wind chills will make temperatures feel like they are in the mid-teens Thursday night through Friday morning.

Winter officially begins Wednesday. Here are a few things to consider as temperatures drop, remember to protect the 4 Ps (People, Pets, Pipes, and Plants).

People - Dress warmly, in layers, to avoid hypothermia.

- Dress warmly, in layers, to avoid hypothermia. Pets - Bring pets indoors or provided them with a warm place to sleep.

- Bring pets indoors or provided them with a warm place to sleep. Pipes - Wrap pipes to avoid cracks due to water freezing in them.

- Wrap pipes to avoid cracks due to water freezing in them. Plants- Cover your plants or bring them inside to avoid frost damage.

Cold Weather Safety:

https://www.weather.gov/safety/cold-wind-chill-chart

https://www.weather.gov/safety/cold

https://www.weather.gov/wrn/winter_safety