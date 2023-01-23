ABC-7 First Alert: Winter storm enters the Borderland
ABC-7 First Alert is in effect due to a winter storm that will enter the region Monday. It will be a windy day with wind gusts around 35 mph and a 20 percent chance of afternoon showers. The rain chances will increase to 60 percent tonight as the storm moves through the area. The time of the cold front will determine when the rain, and snow mix with reach the lowlands. The best chance of snow accumulation will be in Otero, Sierra, and Hidalgo Counties Afternoon high temperatures will reach the low 60s today in El Paso/Las Cruces but will be much colder tomorrow.