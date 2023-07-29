ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Still hot but rain is on the way

Happy Saturday everyone. It's been a "cooler" day across the Borderland although highs are still in the low 100s. We did add another triple digit day in both cities, which makes El Paso at 45 for the year and 44 in a row, and Las Cruces at 36 for the year but only 5 in a row. Looks like last week Las Cruces saw once day below 100 which ended their streak.

I do expect the streak to continue HOWEVER, I am hoping it will end either tomorrow or Monday! The reason why is because we can expect some actual moisture to surge in through our area giving us a chance of some decent storms across the area. It does appear like the entire region will have a chance for rain showers and thunderstorms after lunchtime on Monday, into Tuesday night. As we are still a few days out, keep in touch with us at ABC-7 so we can let you know what to expect.

Rain chances will be the best on Monday/Tuesday and then slowly decrease through the rest of the week. One last thing to mention is that it will be breezy over the next several days with gusts up to about 25-30 mph. Overall, it should just help to cool us down. Stay cool!