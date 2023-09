Good Morning! I hope you enjoyed the hot temperatures on Labor Day; we won't get a break from the heat this week. Afternoon highs will reach 100 degrees for the rest of the week, potentially seeing near-record highs. Today, winds will be out of the southwest around 5 to 15 mph.

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and co-anchors ABC-7 at noon.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.