Forecast

ABC-7 First Alert: Extreme winds expected in the Borderland tonight

By
today at 4:01 PM
Published 4:19 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Borderland will see strong winds coming out of the west Wednesday evening.

The powerful winds are expected to start around 6 p.m.

Areas in the east should see the strongest impact from these winds.

Emma Hoggard

