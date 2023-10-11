ABC-7 First Alert: Extreme winds expected in the Borderland tonight

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Borderland will see strong winds coming out of the west Wednesday evening.

The powerful winds are expected to start around 6 p.m.

Areas in the east should see the strongest impact from these winds.

