ABC 7 Storm Track: Calmer weekend, backdoor cold front Sunday night

Happy Saturday everyone! We are on track for a much calmer, spring-like weekend. A back door cold front is expected to drop into the Borderland Sunday night. This front will bring windy conditions, a slight chance of rain, and below-normal temperatures. Looking into the end of the week, temperatures are expected to warm up.

For today, temperatures topped out at 69 in El Paso with an overnight low of 49 and light winds.

We have a slight chance of precipitation as well. A low-pressure system will continue to move across the area bringing us a slight chance of precipitation.

St. Patrick's Day in the Borderland is going to be nice. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 60s, By Sunday night, a back door cold front will drop into the area bringing windy conditions.

On Monday, there is a slight chance of rain along with the backdoor cold front that will pass through the Borderland.

Looking into the rest of your week and weekend, we are expected to see a warming trend where temperatures could get into the 80s.