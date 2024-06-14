Skip to Content
ABC-7 FIRST ALERT: Searing hot day today, dangerous temps continue this weekend

today at 5:41 PM
Published 3:17 PM

Another dangerously hot day is expected in the Borderland. We continue to be under an ABC-7 First Alert due to the heat! After a record-breaking hot day, today's temperatures were close to yesterday's high. We rose to 107. With us dropping down to 81 this morning, we surpassed a record-high minimum of 78 which was set in 1994.

For the Father's Day weekend, temperatures will remain well above normal where highs could be around 106.

Next week, the high-upper ridge that has been cooking the Borderland will slide to the east and we will see a brief 'cooldown' of the upper 90s and 100s.

JAELIN LEWIS
Jaelin Lewis

