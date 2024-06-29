Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: Hot temperatures continue in the Borderland, cooling down this week

Published 4:37 PM

We are under an ABC-7 First Alert because of the hot temperatures in the Borderland. Today we are expected to get up to 108.

The monsoonal pattern will continue to bring rain chances in the Borderland every day this week.

Likewise, we continue to track showers and thunderstorms in the Sacramento Mountains as the folks up there are under a Flash Flood Watch. Ruidoso is under a Flash Flood Warning because of the burn scars from the Blue 2, South Fork, and Salt Fires.

We will cool down into the upper 90s and lower 100s for the rest of the work week.

Jaelin Lewis

