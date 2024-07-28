ABC-7 First Alert: Poor air quality continues in the Borderland and rain chances linger

We are under an ABC-7 First Alert because of the poor air quality in the Borderland. It will remain in effect until 9 PM this evening. Likewise, the Air Quality Alert issued by the NWS will go back into effect tomorrow morning. For those with asthma or allergies, wear a mask and have that inhaler on hand because these conditions can cause flare-ups.

Here's the weather setup causing these issues. We have smoke from the fires in the Pacific Northwest. A high-pressure system is helping pull the smoke into the Borderland. The fire smoke is so thick that geostationary satellites can show them from space (as circled below)!

This same system will bring another chance for showers and thunderstorms today in the Borderland. Likewise, I am forecasting a high of 100 degrees for today.

Looking into the work week, we will see the rain chances drop off and highs heat up again into the triple digits.