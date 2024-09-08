Skip to Content
ABC-7 Storm Track Weather: Tracking around-normal temperatures this week, remaining breezy to windy

Happy Sunday to the Borderland! We are in for another warm, dry, and breezy to windy day in the Borderland! I am forecasting a high of 88 with a low in the 60s.

For your work week, conditions will remain the same for the next few days with temperatures slightly rising above normal (low to mid-90s).

We are also watching Invest AL 91 (Potential Tropical Cyclone Six) in the Gulf of Mexico, which could bring a slight chance of rain to the Borderland. Most models are banking on this system taking a northeastern route towards the Louisiana Coast. If this disturbance tracks more northwest, we could see a chance for rain.

