ABC-7 StormTrack: The first week of Fall will feel fall-like

It is the First Day of Fall in the Borderland and feels somewhat like Fall. We will rise to around normal temperatures today with a high of 90 degrees. Winds will turn out of the north later this evening as a weak backdoor cold front blows into the area.

Tomorrow, highs will be in the lower 80s with nighttime lows in the low 60s.

Throughout this week, temps will remain around normal to slightly above normal (mid-80s and lower 90s).

Rain chances will be VERY slim this week.