Skip to Content
Forecast

ABC-7 StormTrack: The first week of Fall will feel fall-like

By
New
Published 2:57 PM

It is the First Day of Fall in the Borderland and feels somewhat like Fall. We will rise to around normal temperatures today with a high of 90 degrees. Winds will turn out of the north later this evening as a weak backdoor cold front blows into the area.

Tomorrow, highs will be in the lower 80s with nighttime lows in the low 60s. 

Throughout this week, temps will remain around normal to slightly above normal (mid-80s and lower 90s).

Rain chances will be VERY slim this week.

Article Topic Follows: Forecast
JAELIN LEWIS
weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaelin Lewis

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content