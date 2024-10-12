Skip to Content
ABC-7 Storm Track: Near record-high temperatures this weekend in the Borderland, cooldown is coming this week

Published 3:52 PM

Good afternoon to the Borderland! We are expected flirt with record-highs in the Borderland, the record high for today is 93. The expected highs could be into the upper 80s and maybe even the low 90s. Likewise, we may flirt with the daily record-high for tomorrow which is 91. We are expected to rise to 90 degrees. 

A high-pressure system continues to reside over the region which is keeping the Borderland fair, warm, and dry, but this will change.

Throughout next week, daily highs will continue to slowly decrease where we could see morning temperatures as low as 52 degrees!

