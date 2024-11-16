ABC-7 First Alert: Nice today, rainy Sunday, and a windy Monday

We are under a First Alert for Sunday and Monday. Today we saw more above normal temperatures. El Paso started the day at 54 and rose to 78 degrees. It will be a breezy to windy evening in the Borderland as a cold front rolls into the region.

We are tracking a storm system that will bring rain on Sunday and windy conditions on Monday. This is why we are under an ABC-7 First Alert. Rain showers are expected to arrive Sunday afternoon as a low pressure system forms east of the Borderland and moves to the northeast. This will be a scattered to widespread rain event. Likewise, this will bring mountain snow to the Sacramento Mountains and Gila Region Highlands. Behind this system, it will be windy on Monday where we could see wind gusts up to 45 miles per hour.

For the work week, temperatures will be slightly below normal. We may see our first freeze of the season. on Wednesday.