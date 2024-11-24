ABC-7 Storm Track Weather: Another quiet day in the Borderland, pattern continues Thanksgiving Week

We are on track for mostly warm and quiet weather this week. Today, I am forecasting a high of 73 with a nighttime low of 48.

For Thanksgiving week in the Borderland, temperatures will be above normal and dry.

A cold front will arrive on Thanksgiving Day, and daily temperatures will return to normal for this time of year.

It will be great travel weather for anyone going out of town, but we are watching a storm system that will affect holiday travel in certain areas. If you are planning to travel for Thanksgiving, here's your timeline:

Tuesday into Wednesday which are the usual travel days for many, most of the country will see mostly quiet conditions, but unfortunately, the Rockies are expected to get a snowstorm. Meanwhile, lower elevations in parts of California and Nevada will see rain. Thanksgiving Day in the Deep South (Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, etc.) will be a wet one as the storm system pivots across the country. For the folks heading to the Northeast, snow is expected to fall while people traveling to the East Coast will experience rain on Black Friday. As you return home this weekend, perfect travel weather will be expected across much of the United States.

Plan accordingly!