ABC-7 First Alert: Cooler today through Tuesday, much colder midweek with a chance of snow

Happy Sunday to the Borderland! After a cold front rolled through the area last night, we are almost ten degrees cooler than the past few days. Today, I am forecasting highs in the 60s today with lows in the 30s. This is the beginning of a gradual cooling process in the Borderland where we will see multiple cold fronts.

Here's the weather breakdown for this week... From today to Tuesday temps will remain near normal. This Tuesday, another cold front attached to a storm system will roll into the region which will bring a windy and rainy conditions. This system will be a slow mover that will bring a chance of snow to the Borderland Wednesday through Friday. Models are banking on snowfall totals from one to three inches of snow.