Freeze Warning for parts of Otero, Dona Ana counties

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service El Paso TX/ Santa Teresa NM
227 PM MDT Wed Nov 3 2021
NMZ410-412>414-416-417-041500-
/O.NEW.KEPZ.FZ.W.0001.211104T0900Z-211104T1500Z/
Northern Dona Ana County-Central Tularosa Basin-
Southern Tularosa Basin-
West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-
East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-Otero Mesa-
Including the cities of Garfield, Hatch, Radium Springs,
Alamogordo, Tularosa, White Sands National Park, Chaparral,
Orogrande, White Sands Range Headquarters, Mescalero, Timberon,
Mountain Park, Mayhill, Pinon, Sacramento, and Crow Flats
227 PM MDT Wed Nov 3 2021
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.
* WHERE...Tularosa Basin, Jornada Range and surrounding areas.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Thursday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Clear skies, light winds, and a colder air
mass will allow temperatures to drop into the upper 20s for the
Tularosa Basin and Jornada Range. Other nearby areas may
approach freezing conditions early this morning as well.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
