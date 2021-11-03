Freeze Warning for parts of Otero, Dona Ana counties

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service El Paso TX/ Santa Teresa NM 227 PM MDT Wed Nov 3 2021 NMZ410-412>414-416-417-041500- /O.NEW.KEPZ.FZ.W.0001.211104T0900Z-211104T1500Z/ Northern Dona Ana County-Central Tularosa Basin- Southern Tularosa Basin- West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet- East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-Otero Mesa- Including the cities of Garfield, Hatch, Radium Springs, Alamogordo, Tularosa, White Sands National Park, Chaparral, Orogrande, White Sands Range Headquarters, Mescalero, Timberon, Mountain Park, Mayhill, Pinon, Sacramento, and Crow Flats 227 PM MDT Wed Nov 3 2021 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. * WHERE...Tularosa Basin, Jornada Range and surrounding areas. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Clear skies, light winds, and a colder air mass will allow temperatures to drop into the upper 20s for the Tularosa Basin and Jornada Range. Other nearby areas may approach freezing conditions early this morning as well. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.