Dust Storm Warning for Dona Ana and Otero Counties until 7:45 PM including White Sands and Alamogordo

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a Dust Storm Warning for Dona Ana and Otero Counties until 745 PM. This includes the following areas, White Sands National Park, Orogrande, Alamogordo, and Holloman Air Force Base.

An almost stationary dust storm was observed 4 miles northwest of White Sands National Park. Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong winds up to 60 miles per hour can cause dangerous life-threatening travel.

A weather station at Holloman Air Force Base reported a wind gust of 63 miles per hour.

