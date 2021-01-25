Winter storm bringing rain, snow to parched Borderland; slick roads possible for motorists

Weather News

EL PASO, Texas — A winter storm system arrived in the Borderland late Monday night, bringing with it rain mixing with some snow for Tuesday that could cause slick road conditions for motorists.

"There will be pockets of colder air which will translate to some areas getting snow accumulation," explained ABC-7 Chief Meteorologist 'Doppler Dave' Speelman. "Most lowland locations will remain on the lighter side of possible snowfall."

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of the southwestern New Mexico lowlands including Luna County and the Deming area, where total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches were expected.

"Wind gusts around 30 mph will also cause reduce visibility, while traveling as roadways will become slick. Portions of Interstate 10 may be impacted by snow," the weather service said in the advisory.

Transportation officials noted difficult driving conditions in the Demong area due to the storm; U.S. 180 from milepost 164 in Deming to Silver City was snow packed and icy, while Deming Patrol reported I-10 at milepost 70 into Lordsburg was also snow packed and icy.

In the El Paso metro, Tuesday morning lows were forecast to hover around the freezing mark. "Temps will warm to the low 40's by early afternoon and then another pocket of colder air arrives to bring about another shot of light snow," 'Doppler Dave' indicated.

While the storm system is bringing much-needed rain and snow to the parched region, it will be short-lived. By Tuesday night, it is expected to exit the area with sunshine returning to the Borderland come Wednesday.

