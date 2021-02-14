Winter Storm Warning for Borderland as snow, cold arrive; Transmountain road closed

Weather News

EL PASO, Texas — A strong storm system was blanketing much of Borderland with snow on Sunday morning as forecasters warned the region would also be pummeled with wind chills from strong winds and plummeting temperatures.

The National Weather Service upgraded what was a winter weather advisory to a Winter Storm Warning for El Paso, Dona Ana, Hudspeth, Otero and Culberson counties in the ABC-7 viewing area. It was to remain in effect through Monday morning.

Hail followed by snow fell in portions of El Paso Sunday morning as it accumulated an inch by about 8:30 a.m., while snow showers were also happening in the Las Cruces area, ABC-7's StormTrack Doppler radar showed. Winds of 15 to 25 miles per hour were also occurring.

Transmountain Road through El Paso was shut down Sunday morning due to poor road conditions. Meantime, transportation officials said the Anthony gap area, NM 404 from milepost 0 to 9 and NM 213 from milepost 0 to 6, was already snow packed and icy on Sunday morning.

The NWS said several inches of snow were expected in many parts of the Borderland on Sunday - with 6 to 8 inches possible in upper elevations - and that blowing winds could have gusts of up to 35-45 miles per hour.

According to weather service forecasters, below-freezing temperatures will also take hold over the region. As a result, people were encouraged to stay home and the City of El Paso opened warming shelters Sunday for the extreme weather.

The weather service said very "cold wind chills" were expected Sunday and Sunday night and that road conditions were expected to quickly deteriorate as snow accumulates through the day on Sunday.

"Gusty winds may lead to blowing snow and whiteout conditions at times. Wind chill values will drop into the single digits to teens Sunday night into Monday morning," the NWS said in an advisory.

