Streets flooded in Juarez after last night’s rain

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Recent rain hitting the Borderland heavily impacted communities south of the border. Ciudad Juárez, well-known for having heavy flooding during rainy periods, saw flooded streets and cars this morning.

According to the Juárez Road Safety Department, crews assisted over 150 drivers last night due to the heavy rain. The Juárez Department of Public Safety also assisted around 30 commuters.

The flooding happened in different parts of town, as most of the drivers got stuck in big puddles of water in the streets of Juárez.

Some streets had to be closed as well due to the high levels of water.

ABC-7 spoke with a local soccer amateur league that had to suspend operations early last night, and they expect to suspend all activities today, too.

Our crews in Juárez saw some workers trying to get that water out of the athletic fields and out of the parking lot, which was completely flooded and damaged by the rain.

ABC-7 also reached out to the Juárez Road Safety Department to learn more about how they will prepare if more rain comes to the borderland in the next few days.