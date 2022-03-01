Claudia Ordaz-Perez wins Dist. 79 seat following contentious match-up

EL PASO, Texas -- Incumbent State Representative Art Fierro gave what sounded like a concession in the race for Texas's Dist. 79 to his challenger Claudia Ordaz-Perez.

After early voting results and the first numbers from election day were released, Ordaz-Perez's District 79 is leading with 63% of the vote. Fierro is at 37% of the vote.

The race pitted two former colleagues against one another after the 2020 census led to the redrawing of Texas district maps.

Ordaz-Perez's District 76 was eliminated.

That prompted Ordaz-Perez to challenge Fierro - a move that led to a court battle to try to keep Ordaz-Perez from running to represent District 79.

Saying he would run the same race, Fierro tells ABC 7 early returns indicate Ordaz Perez is winning this race.

Asked if he had a congratulatory note for Ordaz Perez, Fierro says he congratulates anyone who fought hard.