Texas Attorney General investigating organizations ‘illegally registering non-citizens to vote’

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says he is launching an investigation into "reports that organizations in Texas are illegally registering non-citizens to vote."

Paxton did not name any of the organizations under investigation. He posted about the investigation on social media today.

🚨Breaking: I am launching an investigation into reports that organizations in Texas are illegally registering non-citizens to vote.



Texans are deeply troubled by the possibility that organizations purporting to assist with voter registration are illegally registering… pic.twitter.com/ayXqy3eogG — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) August 21, 2024

"My office is investigating every credible report we receive regarding potential criminal activity that could compromise the integrity of our elections," Paxton wrote in his social media post.

Paxton described a situation in which his investigators found nonprofits registering people to vote outside of DPS Driver License offices. Paxton alleges that since citizens are offered the option to register to vote when they get their license at the DPS office, there is no reason for the nonprofits to be offering the same option outside. He implies in his post that these nonprofits are therefore registering non-citizens to vote.