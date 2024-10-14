Skip to Content
Colin Allred to make campaign stop in El Paso Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Congressman Colin Allred will make a campaign stop in El Paso this week.

Allred is currently running against incumbent Ted Cruz in the race for Texas senator.

Allred will appear at the Philanthropy Theatre located at 125 West Mills Avenue in Downtown El Paso. The event is happening at 5:30 PM on Wednesday, October 16.

Ted Cruz will be making stops in Wichita Falls and Amarillo on Wednesday, according to his campaign website.

Cruz and Allred will face off in a televised debate hosted by WFAA on Tuesday, October 15, 2024. You can watch the debate on the El Paso-Las Cruces CW at 6 PM.

