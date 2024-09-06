Gloria Gameros, candidate for Dona Ana County Commissioner 2

Name: Gloria Gameros

Party: Democrat

Occupation: Politician, licensed massage therapist

Relevant Experience: I am Gloria Gameros, and I am a democrat who was a former Trustee and Mayor Pro Tem for 6 years as an elected official with the City of Anthony, NM from 2016 to 2021. During my tenure I wrote many policies, resolutions, and ordinances for the financial security and internal procedural practices of the City of Anthony, NM. I attended training sessions in government law and finances every year while I was in office.

Personal: I grew up in Chamberino, NM and graduated from Gadsden High School. I live in Anthony, NM and I have been married to David Gameros for 35 great years with 3 lovely children. Before being in office, I owned my own business as a licensed massage therapist for 16 years in Las Cruces, NM. I also worked for the Gadsden School District as a data entry clerk and a payroll bookkeeper for 5 years. I also worked at 2 CPA firms in El Paso.

Gloria Gameros is running for Dona Ana County Commissioner 2. Here are her answers to KVIA's questions regarding her candidacy.

What steps do you believe the county should take to lower violent crime rates?

I believe the county commissioners should discuss and have workshops with the courts, Sheriff, and D.A. offices in order create solutions to implement in the communities to lower violent crimes. I hope to work in collaboration with other branches of government from municipalities, county, and state for safer communities.

What will you prioritize during Dona Ana County’s next budget discussion?

I will have to research and analyze the county budget. Having a workshop with the commissioners to discuss their priorities along with the County Manager, other departments, and agencies of the county. Speaking to the residents of the communities in district 2 to see what the urgent needs are to make my prioritizations.

ABC-7 reported that migrants walked into Santa Teresa Middle School in March. The school is located in District 2. Explain what you believe should be done to prevent similar incidents in the future.

I believe that Gadsden Independent School District should have adequate manpower for security to stop anyone from entering any school illegally or unapproved. Having one entrance open during school hours.

What steps do you believe the county should take to improve healthcare access for Dona Ana County residents?

I will advocate for more funding to expand more healthcare facilities in our rural areas so residents may have access to healthcare. Also expanding funding to meet the demand for senior meals and easier access to these meals for those who are unable to get to a community center.

A lot of Borderland residents are choosing to build new houses and move into district 2. How will you work to ensure that the district thrives as it expands?

I will advocate for better infrastructure to support current and future businesses to create jobs for the community and improve the standard of living.

Several agencies located in District 2, including the Sunland Park Fire Department, have responded to a large number of calls involving migrants in the past few years. How can the county help relieve this growing pressure on the department?

The County and the City of Sunland Park have a cooperative support agreement along with other agencies. This agreement allows the County to support and aid the City of Sunland Park with more resources by having County departments and other agencies step in.

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

I am the best candidate for Dona Ana County Commissioner District 2 because I do care about the quality of life for every resident, and I want to represent them by being present in all the communities within district 2. I will have open communication with my constituents in having quarterly meet and greets in each respective community so I may educate myself with each of the communities’ issues to create solutions. I will do my best to do what is right for the people. I will hear the residents of district 2, voice their concerns, and work with others to have the needs of the communities met.