New Mexico Republicans accuse Doña Ana County Clerk of illegally ejecting poll challengers

New Mexico Politics

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- The chief deputy clerk of Doña Ana County is defending the office's decision to eject Republican poll challengers for "lack of compliance" with election rules.

"We will accept the outcomes of the election, but when you have circumstances where the law is not followed and the disadvantage is to the minority party, obviously we're going to make a stir," said Steve Pearce, the chairman of the Republican Party of New Mexico.

"Voters deserve a process that's free of intimidation and that's fair and accessible," said Chief Deputy Doña Ana County Clerk Lindsey Bachman.

Bachman told ABC-7 the office removed four Republican poll challengers on Friday "for lack of compliance." She said all four challengers were replaced with new members of the same party.

New Mexico law allows for residents from any party to serve as a challenger or watcher, observing the electoral process from early voting to Election Day.

Pearce told ABC-7 that the Republican Party of New Mexico attempted to take the issue up with the state Supreme Court, which he said denied to consider the issue so close to the election.

"The contentiousness is not coming from the Republican Party," Chairman Pearce said. "It's coming from (Doña Ana County Clerk) Amanda (López) Askin and her employees."

"The only thing that needs to be addressed is these poll challengers need to stay within their lane and follow the rules and the laws," said Alex Curtas, a spokesman for the New Mexico Secretary of State's Office. "That will clear all this up."

"I will return confidence in the election process by welcoming challengers to be part of the process," said Cheryl De Young, the Republican running for Doña Ana County Clerk. "Instead of interfering with their job, workers should welcome them and assist them in doing their job properly."

ABC-7 made several attempts to contact López Askin, who has recused herself from the majority of election duties while running for re-election. She has not yet responded.

"No one is doing anything nefarious to unduly try to influence the outcome of the election," said Curtas.

"We believe that the law is being violated," said Pearce."