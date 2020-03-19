Watch LIVE: California governor issues statewide order for people to stay at home amid virus outbreak

Politics

SACRAMENTO, California — All 40 million residents in the state of California have been ordered to stay home to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The California governor issued a statewide order Thursday night.

The state is one of the worst affected in the U.S. after Washington and New York. There are now 910 coronavirus cases in California, including 19 deaths.

The order comes just hours after Gov. Gavin Newsom sent a letter to the president, projecting that roughly 25.5 million Californians -- about 56% of the state's population -- could become infected with the virus over the next eight weeks.

California is the most populous U.S. state and is the country's largest state economy.

