Ivanka Trump tested negative for coronavirus and is back at work, source says

Ivanka Trump is back at the White House Friday after testing negative for coronavirus and getting “clear results,” a person familiar with the results said.

President Donald Trump’s senior adviser and daughter had been working from home since coming in close proximity with at least one person who tested positive for Covid-19 — Australia’s home affairs minister Peter Dutton.

He met with Ivanka Trump just days before he tested positive for coronavirus, in a meeting Attorney General William Barr, Kellyanne Conway and another senior aide also attended. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were also at Mar-a-Lago with the Brazilian delegation, where at least one member also tested positive for the virus, over the weekend.

The White House said the President tested negative for Covid-19 on Saturday.

“Over the last week, adviser to the President Ivanka Trump has followed social distancing best practices at her home. At the advisement of her doctors, due to lack of symptoms and consistently healthy physician checks, Adviser Trump will be working from the White House today. As is done with every employee at the White House, she will undergo the same health/temperature checks to maintain the safety of herself, her children and those in the White House,” a White House official said in a statement to CNN.

Ivanka Trump has been on the phone with the President, members of Congress and CEOs during her time at home, the official said.

And she will participate in the President’s Friday meeting with small business owners.

She was tested late last week and received clear results on Friday.