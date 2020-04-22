Watch LIVE: Trump briefing after abrupt removal of federal head of vaccine development

Politics

WASHINGTON, DC -- President Trump was set to hold his daily coronavirus task force briefing amid allegations that the director of the office involved in developing a virus vaccine was abruptly dismissed from his post after resisting efforts to widen the availability of a treatment pushed by Trump.

Rick Bright said Wednesday he was removed from his post “in response to my insistence that the government invest the billions of dollars allocated by Congress to address the Covid-19 pandemic into safe and scientifically vetted solutions, and not in drugs, vaccines and other technologies that lack scientific merit.”

Bright said he "limited the broad use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, promoted by the administration as a panacea, but which clearly lack scientific merit." Trump repeatedly promoted that therapeutic treatment for coronavirus, touting its possible effects at White House briefings as recently as April 13.

The White House declined to comment.

Bright had been in charge of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, known as BARDA, which recently received more than $3 billion in federal funds to help ramp up production capacity so that any discovery of a coronavirus vaccine can be quickly manufactured and distributed to hundreds of millions of Americans. His removal from the post stunned lawmakers who had been pushing for a more robust vaccine effort.