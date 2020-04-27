Watch LIVE: After daily virus briefing canceled, Trump holding ‘news conference’

Politics

WASHINGTON, DC -- The White House says President Donald Trump will hold a news conference Monday afternoon at the same time as a task force briefing that had been scheduled, and then canceled, earlier in the day.

Trump will face reporters after facing backlash for floating the idea of injecting disinfectant to treat Covid-19 -- which he later called "sarcasm" -- and then walking out of Friday's briefing without taking questions.

White House press secretary Kaleigh McEnany, after announcing the briefing cancellation earlier Monday, took to Twitter to announce its reinstatement and to say the White House will be releasing additional guidance at the evening briefing and that the president would appear.

Trump was also scheduled to appear at an event with retail CEOs, and the White House indicated that there would be a "new look" coming to the daily White House briefings, shifting focus to the economy.

Trump laid the groundwork for pulling back briefings over the weekend, when he did not hold any briefings, tweeting they were "not worth the time and effort" because of "hostile" media questions.

As businesses in at least 13 states begin reopening their doors again this week, after a record-shattering 26 million people have filed for unemployment in the last month, the American people also enter a new week grappling with mixed signals on whether it's safe to return to normal life.

While Vice President Mike Pence said at the last White House briefing that the U.S. could have "this coronavirus epidemic behind us" by "Memorial Day weekend," coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Brix said over the weekend that "social distancing will be with us through the summer."