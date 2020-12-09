Skip to Content
Trump joins Texas suit asking Supreme Court to invalidate votes in battleground states

A view of front entrance to the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, DC — President Donald Trump asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday to block millions of votes from four battleground states that voted for President-elect Joe Biden.

Trump’s request came in a filing with the court asking to intervene in a lawsuit brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton seeking to invalidate millions of votes cast in four states that went for Biden: Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The President is being represented by a new attorney, John Eastman, who is known for recently pushing a racist conspiracy theory that claimed Vice President-elect Kamala Harris was not eligible for the role because her parents were immigrants.

