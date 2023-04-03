Judge won’t let news cameras broadcast Trump’s full court appearance

Originally Published: 03 APR 23 22:30 ET

(CNN) -- News outlets will not be allowed to broadcast former President Donald Trump's arraignment on Tuesday in a Manhattan state court, a judge said Monday night.

New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan rejected a request by several media organizations, including CNN, for permission to broadcast the historic proceedings.

Trump's arraignment -- like most arraignments in the Manhattan courthouse -- is a public proceeding, but news cameras are not usually allowed to broadcast from inside the courtroom.

This story is breaking and will be updated.