El Pasoans taking part in Democratic National Convention

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Several El Pasoans are participating in the Democratic National Convention this week, happening Monday through Thursday in Chicago.

According to a press release sent last week by the El Paso County Democratic Party, members of the delegation include Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, State Senator Cesar Blanco, County Commissioner David Stout, Former City Council Representative Alexsandra Annello, Chairman Michael Apodaca, Yvonne Daniels, Alica De Jong Davis, Javier Paz, Jack Heydeman, and Craig Sterrette.

"As delegates, we are excited to hear from the numerous speakers and network with fellow Democrats across the country and its territories to ensure that Kamala Harris and Tim Walz become our next President and Vice President of the United States," the release read in part.

At least one of the El Pasoans attending the DNC said they will speak one-on-one with ABC-7 Monday. Check back for updated information as a result of that interview.