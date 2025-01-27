El Paso mayor ‘deeply concerned’ about proposed EP Electric rate hike

“I was informed of El Paso Electric’s proposed rate increase and the potential negative impact it will have on our residents. The City Attorney’s Office will brief the City Council during Executive Session at the upcoming City Council meeting on Monday, February 3, to determine next steps. I am deeply concerned about this proposed increase, as it could place a substantial burden on all El Pasoans. The preliminary estimates are significant. I will take every necessary step to ensure that our residents’ interests are protected throughout this process.”

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Mayor Renard Johnson is expressing his concern over the proposed El Paso Electric rate hike . The change would increase the bill for the average El Paso home $23.

