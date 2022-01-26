Biden stands by commitment to nominate Black woman to the Supreme Court, White House says

By Maegan Vazquez, CNN

The White House signaled Wednesday that President Joe Biden remains committed to nominating the first Black woman to the Supreme Court after a well-placed source familiar with the matter told CNN that Justice Stephen Breyer plans to retire.

“The President has stated and reiterated his commitment to nominating a Black woman to the Supreme Court and certainly stands by that,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters during the White House press briefing.

Earlier Wednesday, the President declined to weigh in on the news of Breyer’s retirement from the court.

“Every justice has the right to decide what he or she is going to do, and announce that on their own,” Biden said. “There’s been no announcement from Justice Breyer. Let him make whatever statement he is going to make, and I’ll be happy to talk about it later.”

Biden had said throughout his 2020 presidential campaign that he was committed to nominating a Black woman to the Supreme Court if elected.

“I (have) committed that, if I’m elected as president and have the opportunity to appoint someone to the courts, I’ll appoint the first Black woman to the court. It’s required that they have representation now — it’s long overdue,” Biden said in March 2020.

