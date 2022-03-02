Cuellar and Cisneros will advance to runoff in Texas’ 28th Congressional District, CNN projects

By Eric Bradner and Rachel Janfaza, CNN

Texas Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar and progressive challenger Jessica Cisneros will advance to a May runoff after a neck-and-neck primary race that saw both finish below the 50% threshold necessary to secure the nomination outright, CNN projected Wednesday.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.