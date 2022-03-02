Cuellar and Cisneros will advance to runoff in Texas’ 28th Congressional District, CNN projects
By Eric Bradner and Rachel Janfaza, CNN
Texas Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar and progressive challenger Jessica Cisneros will advance to a May runoff after a neck-and-neck primary race that saw both finish below the 50% threshold necessary to secure the nomination outright, CNN projected Wednesday.
