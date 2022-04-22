DeSantis signs into law Disney legislation, congressional map and bill restricting how schools teach racism

By Dianne Gallagher, CNN

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed several bills into law, including two measures into law targeting Disney, legislation that will put new restrictions on how schools and businesses can talk about race and gender, and the state’s new congressional map.

The bills targeting Disney were passed by the state’s Republican-controlled legislature this week in a special session, taking aim at the company’s self-governing status around its Orlando-area theme parks and ending an exemption to state law regarding Big Tech censorship.

Florida lawmakers also this week passed the state’s new congressional map, which was proposed by DeSantis himself and that critics say dilutes the electoral power of Black Floridians and could give Republicans the advantage in as many as 20 of the state’s 28 districts.

The bill restricting how schools and businesses can talk about race and gender was passed by lawmakers last month. It says a student and employee cannot be told they “must feel guilt, anguish, or other forms of psychological distress because of actions, in which the individual played no part, committed in the past by other members of the same race, color, sex, or national origin.”

