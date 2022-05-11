New York judge lifts civil contempt finding against Trump, orders him to pay $110,000 in fines

By Kara Scannell, CNN

A New York judge on Wednesday lifted the civil contempt finding against former President Donald Trump, assuming certain conditions are met, and ordered him to pay $110,000 in fines.

The judge said all of the conditions — including providing a description of the Trump Organization’s document retention and destruction policy and reviewing the remaining five of 17 boxes tied to Trump and located in on off-site storage facility — must be completed by May 20.

Judge Arthur Engoron also agreed to have Trump place the fine in an escrow account until Trump’s appeal of the contempt ruling is completed.

But he told Trump’s attorney: “I want the fine paid. That fine is now $110,000.”

If Trump fails to comply, the judge said he will reinstate the contempt finding.

The judge stopped the clock on the fine as of last Friday, when Trump’s attorneys submitted additional sworn statements about his effort to comply with the subpoena from the New York attorney general’s office for records.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

