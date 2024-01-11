Fact Check: Donald Trump repeats false claims about his legal troubles after closing arguments in civil trial



By Marshall Cohen, CNN

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump went on a conspiracy theory-laden rant at a news conference Thursday after his attorneys wrapped up their closing arguments at his civil fraud trial in New York.

As he often does, Trump bashed the state prosecutors who are seeking more than $370 million from him and his co-defendants, a request that came after a New York judge ruled they were liable for repeated business fraud.

He also peddled the baseless conspiracy theory that President Joe Biden is pulling the strings and personally initiated the civil and criminal cases that he’s facing as a way to undermine Trump’s presidential campaign.

Here’s a fact-check of some of Trump’s comments on Thursday.

Trump on Biden’s role in his legal cases

Trump blamed Biden for his legal troubles, and accused the president of weaponizing law enforcement to block him from returning to the White House.

“My legal issues, every one of them, civil and the criminal ones, are all set up by Joe Biden … they’re doing it for election interference,” Trump said.

Facts First: This is false. Biden doesn’t have any role in Trump’s legal cases, especially the New York case, which was initiated by state investigators.

There is no validity to the claim that Biden is responsible for the New York civil trial. New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, opened the investigation in 2019 before Biden was even president.

Biden’s most direct connection to a Trump case is that he appointed Attorney General Merrick Garland, who appointed the special counsel who indicted Trump in two federal criminal cases, related to the 2020 election and classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. But this doesn’t mean there was any substantive involvement by Biden.

Other cases creating headaches for Trump have nothing to do with Biden or any Democratic prosecutors. For instance, the columnist E. Jean Carroll is a private citizen, with no ties to the Biden White House, and she is suing Trump again for defamation. A jury found last year that Trump sexually abused Carroll and defamed her when he denied her sexual assault allegations.

Trump on the fraud law he’s accused of violating

Trump accused James’s office of misusing a New York fraud law to go after him and his companies.

“This is a statute, a consumer fraud statute, that has never been used for anything like this before, and it’s a shame,” Trump claimed.

Facts First: This is false. The law has been used before, even in a case against Trump University years ago.

CNN’s Daniel Dale previously fact checked this claim in December.

He wrote: “New York Executive Law 63(12), the 1956 statute that New York Attorney General Letitia James invoked in filing the lawsuit that led to the civil trial, has been used for decades by New York attorneys general against a wide range of entities, ranging from an e-cigarette company to school bus companies to oil and gas giant ExxonMobil… In fact, it had also been used against Trump University and the Trump Foundation.”

