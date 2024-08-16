Former congressman George Santos expected to plead guilty to charges related to campaign fraud Monday

By Mark Morales, CNN

(CNN) — Former New York Rep. George Santos is expected to plead guilty Monday to federal charges relating to fraudulent activity during his 2022 midterm campaign, according to a source familiar with the deal.

Santos pleaded not guilty last October to 10 charges alleging he stole donors’ identities and ran up thousands of dollars in fraudulent charges on their credit cards, among other offenses.

CNN has reached out to Santos, his attorney, and the US Eastern District of New York prosecutor’s office for comment.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.