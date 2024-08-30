Skip to Content
Trump and special counsel propose differing views on moving forward with election subversion case

By Tierney Sneed, CNN

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump and special counsel Jack Smith are at odds over how the election subversion case in Washington, DC, should move forward, according to a status report filed late Friday.

However, neither side is rushing to get to trial before the November presidential election – or even before the end of the year.

Smith is not offering firm dates for the next phase of the case, while Trump is recommending a schedule for certain pre-trial disputes that would carry through until at least the beginning of 2025.

Trump’s proposed schedule, however, says that it could take until fall 2025 to work through “additional proceedings, if necessary.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

