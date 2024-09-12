Trump says there won’t be a third presidential debate

By Kate Sullivan, CNN

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump announced Thursday that there would not be a third presidential debate.

“KAMALA SHOULD FOCUS ON WHAT SHE SHOULD HAVE DONE DURING THE LAST ALMOST FOUR YEAR PERIOD. THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump debated President Joe Biden in June and Vice President Kamala Harris earlier this week.

Harris’ campaign had called for another debate after the vice president and Trump faced off at ABC’s presidential debate on Tuesday.

