Lewd posts by Trump-backed candidate for NC governor removed from porn forum

By Andrew Kaczynski and Em Steck, CNN

(CNN) — Offensive posts by North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson were removed from the pornographic website Nude Africa on Thursday, hours after a CNN KFile investigation revealed a series of inflammatory comments posted on the forum by the controversial and socially conservative Republican nominee for governor of North Carolina.

It’s unclear whether the comments were removed by Robinson or Nude Africa administrators. Neither the Robinson campaign nor Nude Africa responded to inquiries from CNN.

Robinson denies making the comments, which were made between 2008 and 2012 – predating his entry into politics and current tenure as lieutenant governor – and stand counter to his public stances on issues such as abortion and transgender rights.

Robinson listed his full name on his profile for Nude Africa, a pornographic website that includes a message board, as well as an email address he used on numerous websites across the internet for decades.

Many gratuitously sexual and lewd in nature, the comments were made under the username minisoldr, a moniker Robinson used frequently online. CNN was able to identify the username as Robinson by matching a litany of biographical details and a shared email address between the two.

Pressure mounted on Robinson, who is currently in a competitive race against Democrat Josh Stein to succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, to exit the race following the revelations that he’d referred to himself as a “black NAZI!” and expressed support for reinstating slavery.

The deadline under state law for a candidate to remove his name from the ballot was Thursday, with the state’s first absentee ballots set to be mailed out Friday.

