Harris cuts West Coast swing short for Hurricane Helene briefings

(CNN) — Vice President Kamala Harris will end her West Coast campaign swing early and travel from Las Vegas to Washington, DC, on Monday morning to be briefed on the ongoing impacts of Hurricane Helene at the FEMA Headquarters, according to a White House official.

The vice president is expected to be briefed on the federal actions taken to support emergency response and recovery. It comes as the Southeast grapples with widespread devastation after Helene made landfall last Thursday as the strongest hurricane on record to slam into Florida’s Big Bend region. At least 100 people have been killed, with power knocked out for millions.

While the hurricane made landfall in Florida, it has been the devastating flooding in western North Carolina and eastern Tennessee that has been the focus of rescue efforts in recent days. The Appalachian Mountain areas of both states have been inundated with unprecedented rainfall that has left thousands cut off and isolated, leaving first responders with a difficult task in getting to those who need help.

North Carolina is a key state for Harris and Democrats in the fall as the vice president attempts to flip a state that has gone for Republicans in each presidential election since 2008. Her opponent, Donald Trump, has already attacked her and President Joe Biden for continuing on with their weekend plans as the devastation in the state became clear.

The former president also continued on with his regularly scheduled campaign rallies, despite that criticism.

Harris, the Democratic nominee for president, was previously scheduled to make two campaign stops in Nevada on Monday before diverting her plans.

“We stand with these communities for as long as it takes to make sure that they are able to recover and rebuild,” Harris said during a rally in Las Vegas.

On Sunday, Harris was briefed by FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell while traveling on Air Force Two from California to Nevada. She also spoke with North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and reassured them that the Biden administration will stand with the impacted communities throughout their recovery.

Harris intends to visit impacted communities as soon as possible without disrupting emergency response operations.

“We will provide whatever help they need in the days and weeks ahead,” she said in Las Vegas.

Trump is expected to visit Valdosta, Georgia, on Monday, where he will receive a briefing on the devastation and “facilitate the distribution of relief supplies.”

