Melania Trump confirms support for abortion rights, stating there is ‘no room for compromise’ on women’s ‘individual freedom’

(CNN) — Former first lady Melania Trump said in a new video posted Thursday that she believes there is “no room for compromise” when it comes to a woman’s “individual freedom,” after The Guardian reported excerpts from her forthcoming book in which she says she supports abortion rights “free from any intervention or pressure from the government.”

“Individual freedom is a fundamental principle that I safeguard. Without a doubt, there is no room for compromise when it comes to this essential right that all women possess from birth, individual freedom. What does my body, my choice really mean?” the former first lady said in a video posted on X.

Her defense of abortion rights puts her at odds with her husband’s position roughly a month from Election Day. Former President Donald Trump regularly takes credit for overturning Roe v. Wade, which eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion and caused some states to enact strict abortion restrictions. Trump said he would veto a federal abortion ban and that the issue should be left up to the states to legislate.

