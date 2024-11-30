Trump announces he intends to replace current FBI director with loyalist Kash Patel

By Kristen Holmes and Evan Perez, CNN

(CNN) — President-elect Donald Trump announced Saturday that he intends to nominate Kash Patel to serve as the next director of the FBI.

The current FBI director, Christopher Wray, would have to resign or be fired to create a vacancy. Wray was appointed by Trump in 2017 and has three years remaining in his 10-year term.

“I am proud to announce that Kashyap ‘Kash’ Patel will serve as the next Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Kash is a brilliant lawyer, investigator, and ‘America First’ fighter who has spent his career exposing corruption, defending Justice, and protecting the American People,” Trump posted on Truth Social on Saturday evening.

“Kash will work under our great Attorney General, Pam Bondi, to bring back Fidelity, Bravery, and Integrity to the FBI,” Trump added.

Trump nominated Wray in 2017 after firing James Comey, but he began to sour on Wray before he left office in 2021. Trump’s view of the FBI only worsened after his Mar-a-Lago resort was searched in August 2022, and Trump was later indicted for allegedly retaining classified documents.

