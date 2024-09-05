Skip to Content
Rick Perry to serve as senior advisor to Texas Speaker of the House

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) -- Former Texas Governor Rick Perry will serve as volunteer senior advisor to Texas Speaker of the House Dad Phelan until the start of the 89th Texas Legislature.

Phelan announced Perry's new position on social media today.

In an official announcement, Phelan explained that Perry will provide special guidance on areas of economic growth and job creation.

