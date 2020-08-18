El Pasoans Escobar, O’Rourke play small roles at DNC; Beto predicts Biden win in Texas

Texas Politics

EL PASO, Texas -- Texas Democrats, and more specifically El Paso Democrats, are playing small roles in the 2020 Democratic National Convention. But they say they're frustrated with the lack of representation on the national stage.

Former El Paso Congressman Beto O'Rourke made an appearance Monday on night one in a video showcasing the large group of former candidates in the 2020 race for the White House.

But O'Rourke was upset that he didn't have a speaking role at the convention, claiming the Democratic Party doesn't understand how important Texas will be in this election.

"Does the DNC and the national Democratic party get how important Texas is? The short answer is no. They're not going to ride to our rescue,” he said in an interview on Tuesday.

“There's no cavalry coming to help us at the end of the day. Texans have to win Texas, but that's the way it's always been and I’m great with that,” he explained. “And I think we're going to win and we're going to surprise the Democratic party, we're going to surprise this country."

On Tuesday for night two of the convention, another El Pasoan played a small role.

Current El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar was chosen to announce the delegate roll call results for the state of Texas.

This wasn’t the first time Escobar has been chosen to represent Democrats.

She was also selected by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to give the Spanish response to President Trump's 2020 State of the Union address, and Joe Biden recently selected her to be a member of his immigration unity task force.