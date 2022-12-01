2024 Tour de France to end in Nice due to Paris Olympics

NICE, France (AP) — The 2024 Tour de France will end on the French Riviera instead of the French capital because of the Olympic Games. The finish of cycling’s marquee race leaves Paris for the first time since 1905. Tour organizers say the last stage of its 111th race will take place in the Mediterranean resort of Nice on July 21. Five days later, Paris opens the Olympics. Because of security and logistical reasons, the French capital won’t have its traditional Tour finish on the Champs-Elysees. Parting with tradition of a sprint on the Champs-Elysees, the last stage will be an individual time trial along Nice’s famed Promenade des Anglais.

