Alves completes his mission, starts at World Cup for Brazil

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Dani Alves was given a job to do and he had to complete it to have a chance of making it to the World Cup. The veteran Brazil right back accomplished his mission and will start against Cameroon on Friday to become the oldest Brazilian player at a World Cup at the age of 39. He was in danger of not making it to Qatar after Brazil’s staff visited him in Mexico and said he was not in good condition physically. The staff told him the only chance he could be called up for the World Cup was if he could get back in shape. And he did.

