Commanders go for 4th straight win against skidding Giants
By The Associated Press
The Washington Commanders and New York Giants are going to be doing something few expected in their first meeting of the season. They are going to be playing a meaningful game in December. The Giants enter the matchup with a 7-4 record under first-year coach Brian Daboll. They have stumbled lately, losing three of four. The Commanders have a 7-5 record but they are hot. They have won six of their past seven games, including the past three. Both teams currently hold wild-card positions in the chase for a playoff berth.