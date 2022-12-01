Skip to Content
ap-national-sports
By
New
Published 12:59 PM

Commanders go for 4th straight win against skidding Giants

KVIA

By The Associated Press

The Washington Commanders and New York Giants are going to be doing something few expected in their first meeting of the season. They are going to be playing a meaningful game in December. The Giants enter the matchup with a 7-4 record under first-year coach Brian Daboll. They have stumbled lately, losing three of four. The Commanders have a 7-5 record but they are hot. They have won six of their past seven games, including the past three. Both teams currently hold wild-card positions in the chase for a playoff berth.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content